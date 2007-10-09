Jobs Personally Tells iPod Owner That Missing Calendar Entry Was a Bug

WTF? OK, I am not sold on this, but according to the story, a guy who just bought an iPod touch wrote to [email protected] with complaints about lack of games support, hi-res photo syncing, disk mode, notes storage, add/edit calendar entry and more. The strange thing is, [email protected] wrote back.

Here's the full reply, plus the opening segment of the original letter: Not only does he say "nothing can be done about the games" which is a little definitive, he also says that the "inability to edit or add calendar events is a bug." That sounds like all too much of an admission, but I'm aware that, like Henry V, Steve I does like to mingle with his vassals from time to time, so we need your help in calling BS—or not. [MacRumors via Cult of Mac]