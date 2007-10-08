We bumped into Jeff Han back at Nextfest and absolutely loved the guy, as well as his slightly-buggy-at-the-time Perceptive Pixel multitouch system. That very device, renamed the Media Wall, is now available for purchase. Sure, we are a little disappointed the $100,000 starting price point is not lacking a few zeros, but we are still excited by the roll out. We cannot wait for our test unit to arrive... WTH? We're not getting one? Jeff—we loved you, man! [Product Page via thegadgetsite]
Jeff Han's Media Wall Available Now
