JCPenney's Toddler's Recliner Chair Lets Your Kid Kick Back

If the toddler's recliner chair, designed by JCPenney, is not the cutest thing you have seen all year, you have probably been spending your time raising baby chicks that have been disowned by their mothers. For the rest of us, the $129.99 recliner has warmed our sterile dark hearts and we want to get one for all those unusually aggressive, ADHD disposed nephews of ours.As children can be real ass-holes about the colour of their furniture, the kiddie seat is available in either; blue, brown, denim, pink and sophisticated sage. Now, all those little tykes need is a copy of Harry Potter and less tartrazine yellow and they shall be trouble free. That's right; Gizmodo gives awesome parenting advice as well as the best news on shiny new gadgets. [Product Page via Nerd Approved]