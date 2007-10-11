Rumor has it that Sun Microsystems and Samsung are jointly developing a "Java Phone" that is cheaper and more feature rich than Apple's iPhone. Details are scarce, but a Samsung spokesperson confirmed that a meeting has taken place between the two companies regarding the phone, but the details of that conversation have not been made public. Rumors are rumors, but if true, it would take a lot of convincing to prove that a Java UI could come anywhere near Apple in terms of execution. That having been said, could JavaFXbe involved? [iht via Justamp]
Java Phone: Sun Microsystems and Samsung May Be Developing Cheaper iPhone Alternative
