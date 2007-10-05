Our buddy Sean Captain got to see this weird Free-Viewpoint Video scheme at CEATEC, which takes a scene and renders it in full 3D—allowing you to zoom around like it were a virtual room in The 7th Guest. The secret is setting up a crapload of still cameras around the side and taking loads of pictures from all angles, then compiling them together to form the virtual room. In this case, you get to see Japanese cheerleaders at angles only train gropers—or Adam Frucci—have. [Pop Sci]
Japanese Stop Motion 3D Video Lets You View Cheerleaders From All Angles
