Japanese Rube Goldberg Machine Makes Ramen in Six Long Minutes

While this bowl of Ramen may not be instant &mdash just the way Adam Frucci likes 'em — its creation is utterly, butterly wonderful, if a tad long-winded. Six minutes in the making, this Japanese Rube Goldberg-esque machine uses skittles, model cars and what looks like miniature junk sails to make a bowl of steaming noodles with an egg on top. The commentator should have got a medal for keeping up the excitement levels. [Spluch]