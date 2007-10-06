Six Japanese government drones in the Agriculture Ministry were given a verbal wag of the finger for dumping hours of worktime into editing Wikipedia, with one guy racking up over 260 contributions to Gundam-related entries. Speaking for the ministry on the matter, an official commented that "the Agriculture Ministry is not in charge of Gundam." (No joke.) Yeah, that would be the Ministry of Giant Robots. (Joke. Maybe.) [Yahoo!/AP, Flickr]
Japanese Bureaucrats Busted for Editing Gundam Wikipedia Entries on the Job
