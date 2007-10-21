Japanese Anti Rape/Mugging Dress Transforms Into Vending Machine Disguise

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

SkirtseGI.jpgWe were under the impression that Japan was so awesome crime didn't exist there. Unfortunately, it does. To ward off criminals, fashion designer Aya Tsukioka has conjured up some neat transforming clothes/accessories to deceive potential muggers. Whether there would be time to get your kit out in an attack is probably something we would not want to test out, but the concept makes for one kick-ass gallery; check it out below:

CrzyDefen8.jpgCrzyDefen7.jpgCrzyDefen6.jpgCrzyDefen5.jpgCrzyDefen4.jpgCrzyDefen3.jpgCrzyDefen1.jpgCrazyDefen2.jpg

Examples include a skirt that transforms the wearer into a nondescript vending machine (yes, seriously) and the unfortunately titled Manhole Bag, which converts a lady's handbag into what appears to be a sewer cover with the contents kept safe inside. We think it is a bit ridiculous, but we just can't help thinking that Frucci is cruising the streets as a big red vending machine. Classic Frucci. [Age via Textually]

