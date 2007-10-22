This must be the only phone I can think of whose charger is larger than the phone itself. Sharp and Softbank's charmingly-titled 913SH Full Face is a slider (closed, its looks give more than a nod to the iPhone, IMHO) which comes with an enormous Zaku 2 helmet that you stand the phone on to admire, charge, admire and charge. We thought you might like a gallery to brighten up your Monday.The 913SH Full Face homepage takes a bit of time to launch, and there's only about seven seconds of explosive phone action, but it's worth a look. [Softbank via Gizmodo Japan]
Japan Gets a Zaku 2-Style Helmet Phone from Sharp and Softbank
