Here in Japan, if you want a hot cup of ramen noodles in soup, you don't need to go to a restaurant or even to your kitchen. No, you just need about $2.50, a lack of respect for your taste buds, and to be near a vending machine. That's right: you can get hot ramen in a can from a vending machine. Sound gross? It is. I tried it so you don't have to. You're welcome.
The Vending-Machine Ramen Taste Test
