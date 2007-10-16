So I arrived in Tokyo last night after a delightful 13-hour flight, and because jet lag is totally awesome, I woke up at 4:30 in the morning after only 6.5 hours of sleep despite having been awake for nearly 30 hours the day before. What better time to make a video for you nice folks about the fancy toilet in my hotel room? Later this morning I catch the train to Osaka to check out Den Den Town (Osaka's Akihabara), the Umeda Sky Building, and hopefully meet up with Ashcraft from Kotaku to trash talk about our upcoming Halo match in person. Stay tuned.
Japanese Toilet Outsmarts Gizmodo Writer
