iTunes Plus Tracks Really Officially 99 Cents Each

iTunes_Plus_99-cents_2.jpgIn case you only believe things once they are in press release form, you'll be happy to hear that Apple's official statement re-confirms what we already confirmed yesterday: iTunes Plus DRM-free tracks will now cost 99-cents across the board. Like some of you commenters have already pointed out, competition is a sweet thing indeed. UPDATE: According to Phil at Apple 2.0, "The Upgrade My Library feature...is still charging existing customers 30% extra for DRM-free songs." So keep an eye on that. [Apple]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

