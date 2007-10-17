iTunes Plus Tracks Really Officially 99 Cents Each

In case you only believe things once they are in press release form, you'll be happy to hear that Apple's official statement re-confirms what we already confirmed yesterday: iTunes Plus DRM-free tracks will now cost 99-cents across the board. Like some of you commenters have already pointed out, competition is a sweet thing indeed. UPDATE: According to Phil at Apple 2.0, "The Upgrade My Library feature...is still charging existing customers 30% extra for DRM-free songs." So keep an eye on that. [Apple]