More iTunes Plus Songs, Catalogue to Drop Price to US99 cents

Jacqui from Ars got news on the US iTunes Music Store's DRM-Free iTunes Plus tracks: according to her sources "Apple plans to expand iTunes Plus to include certain indie music labels starting tomorrow ." [Apparently, she says now that it's going to be on Wednesday] The big news, however, is that she says that Apple will drop the price of all the songs to US99 cents, competing directly with the Amazon MP3 store. That's all the catalog, including EMI's tracks, not just the indies. [Ars Technica]