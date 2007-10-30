If you recall, a jury full of dumbasses recently stuck it to Jammie Thomas to the tune of $222,000 for downloading 24 pirated songs from Kazaa. Now, I don't know about you, but most people can't make this go away by whipping out their checkbook. So what does an average 30 year old single mother of two do to pull together that kind of money? She sells thongs. A whole lot of thongs to be exact. According to Jammie's website, only $16,000 has been collected through private donations to help her fight the charges against her, so it appears that she has resorted to selling "Free Jammie, Free Everyone" branded paraphernalia to help make up the difference. If you would like to help, and pick up a thong, shirt, or mug while you are at it, hit her product website in the link. [Cafepress via Crave]
It is Going to Take a Whole Lot of Thongs to Fight the RIAA
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.