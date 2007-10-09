Would you like to be remembered as a pathetic geek who based his entire life around a piece of pop-culture sci-fi entertainment that you didn't even have a hand in creating, filling a unique role of someone who's completely passive yet also obsessive compulsive? Great! This Star Trek urn is for you. It's shiny, futuristic-looking (for now), and just so above-and-beyond dorky that you'll probably get into a special section of Nerd Heaven where they have 1,000,000-sided die and piles of mint-condition magic cards as high as the eye can see. Are you too cool for that? Does the idea of someone wanting to be placed inside something Star-Trek-themed for all of eternity give you a serious urge to give someone a wedgie? Well, Eternal Image, the company behind the Star Trek urn, has something for you too, my fratty friend: Major League Baseball urns and caskets. They also make a Cat Fanciers' Association production urn, but I think that might go too far into the realm of the depressingly pathetic for me to investigate and make fun of with a clear conscience. [Product Page via BusinessWire]
Star Trek and MLB Urns Will Make You a Superfan in this Life and the Next
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.