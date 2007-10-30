It was just last week we told you about the original iShoes, and now the company has already rolled out the next generation of the electric-powered self-propelled footwear. The company is telling us more specs will be forthcoming tomorrow, but so far, version 2 looks like a radical redesign compared to its predecessor. Gone are those 4-inch "all-terrain" wheels, replaced by wheels that are more like the size of roller skates, and now instead of the four-wheel arrangement, it's a triangular setup. Still, the drive wheel contains a wired controller. More new info includes pricing: $399 for the small size, fitting shoe sizes 4 to 7, and $499 for the large size, accommodating shoe sizes 8 to 14. We're hoping this new version goes faster—version 1.0 could only get up to 15MPH. [iShoes]
iShoes v2 Announced, Redesigned and Priced
