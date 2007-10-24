Is This the Palm Treo 800W?

We've seen the first alleged specs, now here's the first alleged picture of the long-awaited Palm Treo 800W. Let's run through the leaked product test. Tiny image? Check. Pixelated? Check. Cellphone camera origin? Fail. But two out of three ain't bad.

And while we hate to get ahead of ourselves, we're ready to celebrate that the Treo's antenna is officially dead. If the picture is fake, we're guessing it's a pretty good mock-up since the button layout more closely resembles that of newer Palm models like the Centro. But at least in my book, the Treo needs an extreme makeover (phone edition) to capture my heart again. Screw functionality, I wanted sliding, clicking and some sort of gesture hologram smell control. [treocentral]