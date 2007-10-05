iRiver Siren DP350 Released in Japan Today

iRiver's new media player, the DP350, came out in Japan today. Flash memory-based, it comes with 2GB and 4GB storage, and can play MPEG-4, WMV, MP3, WAV, OGG and image files, so you can use it as a storage device as well. Um, what else?

Windows-compatible, you get five hours' video playback and 18 hours' music from its Lithium-Ion battery. Vital statistics are 73.2 Ã— 41 Ã— 14.6 mm, and it weighs 46 grams. The 2GB version costs 13,800Â¥ ($120) and the 4GB 17,800Â¥ ($ 150) [Impress through Google Translate via New Launches]