Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iRiver Siren DP350 Released in Japan Today

iriv02.jpgiRiver's new media player, the DP350, came out in Japan today. Flash memory-based, it comes with 2GB and 4GB storage, and can play MPEG-4, WMV, MP3, WAV, OGG and image files, so you can use it as a storage device as well. Um, what else?

iriv05.jpgiriv04.jpgiriv03.jpgiriv01.jpg

Windows-compatible, you get five hours' video playback and 18 hours' music from its Lithium-Ion battery. Vital statistics are 73.2 Ã— 41 Ã— 14.6 mm, and it weighs 46 grams. The 2GB version costs 13,800Â¥ ($120) and the 4GB 17,800Â¥ ($ 150) [Impress through Google Translate via New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles