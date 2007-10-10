As if Kanye's beautiful and brilliant prose about Italian fashion, shopping, and bilingualism wasn't enough to convince you that Italy produces the nicest clothing, the iPolo will make you a believer. Just look at the fine craftsmanship that melds the douchebaggery of a sleeveless shirt with the jackholiness of an on-board iPod pocket. It's the perfect combination to be both punched in the face and stabbed in the gut—and that's before you even leave your parents' house. [iPolo via Crunchgear]
iPolo Highlights iTalian Fashion
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.