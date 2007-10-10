iPolo Highlights iTalian Fashion

As if Kanye's beautiful and brilliant prose about Italian fashion, shopping, and bilingualism wasn't enough to convince you that Italy produces the nicest clothing, the iPolo will make you a believer. Just look at the fine craftsmanship that melds the douchebaggery of a sleeveless shirt with the jackholiness of an on-board iPod pocket. It's the perfect combination to be both punched in the face and stabbed in the gut—and that's before you even leave your parents' house. [iPolo via Crunchgear]