Unlike with the Zune upgrade, Apple didn't back-port all the new features in the iPod classic to the iPod 5 and 5.5Gs, even though the hardware wasn't all that different. Good news for you, because hackers have figured it out themselves and released an upgrade so you can get in on the new menu action. From what we've heard, the custom firmware is a little quirky and doesn't quite work as well as the real thing (and doesn't have Cover Flow), but developers have been updating this with bug fixes to bring it up to speed—but it's still buyer beware at this point. Update: Video of it in action[iPod Wizard]
iPod 5 and 5.5G Get Firmware Upgrade to iPod Classic
