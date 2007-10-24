On this day, six years ago, the world fell in love with the bouncing baby iPod. Now it is a child star with worldwide acclaim. Was its meteoric rise Olsen-Twins-esque? In the years to come, will it become cheaper and cheaper, squandering its success for a turn as an anorexic coke-snorting paparazzi magnet? Or will the iPod end up like former child star Ron Howard, continuing—from Opie Taylor to A Beautiful Mind—to make us proud with each endeavour? Only the fates and Steve Jobs know what will become of the iPod, whether its reputation will tarnish or shine on, but either way you can bet we'll be there to chronicle it. (Yes, like sycophantic fanboys.) [Wikipedia]
iPod Turns 6
