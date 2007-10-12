iPod Touch Jailbroken, Running iPhone Apps

Reader Felix just let us know that he's jailbreaked and installed many of the iPhone third-party apps onto his iPod touch—including the
new Summerboard hacked Springboard that lets you scroll between many different homepages. He's got Google Maps from the iPhone running on there, as well as all the other fun ones like Apollo and the NES emulator. Hit the gallery to see shots of it in action. [Thanks Felix!]
Reader Felix just let us know that he's jailbreaked and installed many of the iPhone third-party apps onto his iPod touch—including the