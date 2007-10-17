With new iPods hot out of the oven, I've been asking myself: Is it worthy to upgrade to the iPod classic now? Should I wait until an iPod touch with massive storage comes out to replace my aging iPod video? Well, who cares about that when my iPod is going to be dead in 5 days, 12 hours, 54 minutes and 26 seconds? At least that's what the iPod Deathclock says, a website which asks for your serial number and usage habits to tell you when your iPod is going to die. It uses a set of sophisticated algorithms. Or maybe some random math. I don't know. I don't really care: I would smash my iPod with a hammer for a 120GB touch in a second. [iPod Deathclock]
iPod Deathclock Tells You When Your Musical Friend Is Going to Die
