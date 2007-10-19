Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPod classic May Have Battery Drain-o Bug

iPod_Classic_Battery_Dead.jpgToday there was some buzz about a battery bug in the iPod classic. Since perceived bugs aren't always universal, or even widespread, we like to wait a bit before sounding the alarm. Well, this afternoon, when I plugged in an iPod classic that I swore was close to fully charged and saw the "Please connect to a power source" error message you can see above, I decided to dig deeper.Sure enough, many, many classic owners are experiencing troubles. On this Apple Support thread alone, 33 posts discuss the issue, with speculation about whether the cause is use of Cover Flow or even leaving the clock display on (for as long as it lasts) when music isn't playing. Most people say the problem hit when they upgraded to 1.02, the supposed classic "fix."

In my own circumstance, the cause couldn't be Cover Flow, because I rarely use it. (Sorry Steve!) It could definitely be related to the 1.02 update, as I had no problems until I updated. If you haven't updated to 1.02, you may want to hold off. If you have, some people recommend restarting it to get it out of its continuous battery-draining spin. Some people simply recommend taking it back to the Apple Store for a replacement.

Over the next few days or weeks, I will be paying careful attention to the classic's power consumption, and I encourage you to comment to this post if and when you experience similar issues. And Apple, I know you're listening: if, as we presume, this is a software problem, please fix it before thousands of poor bastards try to take their classics back to the shop. [Apple Support, iLounge Forums]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles