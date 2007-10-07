iPod Classic and Nano Receive 1.0.2 Update; Better Cover Flow and More

The iPod classic and nano have just been upgraded to software version 1.0.2, and with it comes an enhanced Cover Flow feature, improved handling of video-out and bug fixes to Calendar and Contacts synchronization.Cover Flow now loses some of its simplistic design in favour of a closer rendition to the iTunes layout. Album art and names are a little better adapted than previously, and the changes seemed to have made the lagging issue less noticeable. That is a great for now, but we would like to see the slow down lost completely.

The TV Out lock has been partially eliminated; the new options allow you to choose between 'On', 'Off' or 'Ask'. With the settings on either 'On' or 'Ask,' a prompt occurs prior to playback requesting a connection to an Apple authorized accessory. The guys at iLounge managed to get video playback working by starting with an authorized accessory, and then switching across to a non-official device. Sadly, it didn't "just work," and seems far from a workable solution to us. The upgrade is available for download now. [iLounge]