iPhoneSIMFree Releases First 1.1.1 SIM Unlock, Fixes AnySIM-Bricked iPhones

iPhoneSIMFree, the company that released the first GUI iPhone SIM unlock, has just provided an updated version of their SimFree unlocker for iPhone 1.1.1 phones. According to them, they can apply their unlock thanks to the iPhone Dev Team's 1.1.1 Jailbreak. Their new software will work with virgin, never-unlocked iPhones with firmware 1.1.1 and bricked iPhones too. If that's you, head over to their page for a step-by-step tutorial. This is just for IPSF unlocks, so people who unlocked with anySIM or iUnlock will have to wait; though hopefully not very much longer.

(UPDATE: Actually, they claim that their new application also restores the baseband of your iPhone if you used any of the free unlocks. The result: a bricked iPhone can now be fully brought to life and unlocked with their paid solution. People who already unlocked the iPhone with iPSF just need to jailbreak their iPhones and activate because, according to them: "there's no need to re-apply the unlock because the unlock survives the firmware upgrade. It's permanent." - JesÃºs DÃ­az) [iPhoneSIMFree]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

