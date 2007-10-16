iPhone: Palm, Sidekick and Motorola Get Their Asses Kicked by iPhone

NPD Group has released a report that show Palm, T-Mobile and Motorola as the biggest losers to the AT&T/Apple iPhone axis. According to NPD, their 13,000-consumers study show that early iPhone buyers were "10 times more likely to previously own a Treo and three times more likely to previously own T-Mobile's Sidekick." Motorola Q was also affected, but Blackberry was left untouched by the powers of the JesusPhone, apparently because of the latter's lack of corporate email. What about you, dear readers? Did you dropped a Treo, Sidekick or Q for an iPhone? Your answers in the comments. [ZDNet]