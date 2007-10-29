These shots originated over at Gadgetzone.nl, where they wonder aloud whether this is or isn't an upcoming iPhone Nano. Their source "implores" them that it really is the iPhone Nano and it originates inside Apple, but unless Apple's security broke down horribly between when the regular iPhone was in development and now, it's pretty unlikely. What is likely—and is also what Gadgetzone thinks—is that these pictures are of a Chinese knockoff MP4 player. You know what tells us that this isn't a real Apple piece of hardware? The cellphone charm tie slot on the bottom right, next to the headphone jack (after the jump). The real iPhone doesn't have it. [Gadgetzone via Unwired View]
iPhone Nano or Cheap Chinese Knockoff?
