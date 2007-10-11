Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone, iPod Touch 1.1.1 Jailbreak Released, Not Ripe For Public Consumption (Verdict: Wait!)

iphone-zzzzzz-2.jpgHackers not part of the official iPhone Dev Team have released an iPhone and iPod Touch jailbreak that's based upon the Safari TIFF image exploit we first saw a few days ago. There are a few major things wrong with it, which means this isn't exactly ready for normal people to use yet. We've been researching it all day, and have come to the conclusion that we can't recommend this jailbreak to anyone except people who recompile their kernel on the weekend for fun.First off, if you apply this patch you won't be able to sync any data to iTunes in its cracked state. To sync again, you're going to have to "delete the symlink Media [directory]and rename OldMedia to Media." Or restore to the previous state, which of course means you will lose the jailbreak.

Also, just to apply the patch, you're going to have to be familiar with IPHUC, a command line utility that that lets you browse your phone's file structure. It also involves directory manipulation when you're inside the phone, also not a basic task. This alone requires you to have basic linux command line knowledge, and rules out most of the regular folks who just want Super Mario on their phone.

So our recommendation is to wait. This is a good start, a step in the right direction, but wait until a much friendlier jailbreak is out. (Additional reporting by JesÃºs DÃ­az) [toc2rta]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles