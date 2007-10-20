iPhone Installer App Updated to 3.0beta3 With Many Improvements

The iPhone's Installer.app has been updated to 3.0, and features a much better organizational system than the previous "everything listed in a flat list that takes forever to scroll through". Not only are there sections now, you can "Update All", and the packaging backend is improved as well. You can't install this directly on your phone, but instead you have to install the older version, then update via installer itself. If you have 1.1.1, you'll have to jailbreak first, then transfer it on manually. However, it does detect what firmware version you're running and only displays the apps that run fine on yours. [Installer via PSMXY]