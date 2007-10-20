The iPhone's Installer.app has been updated to 3.0, and features a much better organizational system than the previous "everything listed in a flat list that takes forever to scroll through". Not only are there sections now, you can "Update All", and the packaging backend is improved as well. You can't install this directly on your phone, but instead you have to install the older version, then update via installer itself. If you have 1.1.1, you'll have to jailbreak first, then transfer it on manually. However, it does detect what firmware version you're running and only displays the apps that run fine on yours. [Installer via PSMXY]
iPhone Installer App Updated to 3.0beta3 With Many Improvements
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.