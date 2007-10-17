iPhone in France Will Be an Apples and Oranges Deal

Apple officially announced that French wireless carrier Orange will be the exclusive provider of the iPhone in France. Set to roll out on November 29, Apple CEO Steve Jobs crowed about how excited he was to partner with Orange, just in time for the holidays. So now French Apple fanboys won't have to hack that iPhone any more, and they can actually buy one legit for â‚¬399, a whopping $565.98 in good ol' US dollars. Click through for the Orange/Apple press propaganda.

PARIS, Oct. 16 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) and Orange today announced that Orange, the leading wireless carrier in France, will be the exclusive French carrier partner for the revolutionary iPhone(TM) when it makes its debut in France on Thursday, November 29. iPhone combines three devices into one — a mobile phone, a widescreen iPod(R), and the best mobile Internet device ever — all based on Apple's revolutionary multi-touch interface and pioneering software that allows users to control iPhone with just a tap, flick or pinch of their fingers. Apple sold its one millionth iPhone just 74 days after it went on sale in the US on June 29. "We are excited to partner with Orange and bring iPhone to France in time for the holidays," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "iPhone is an amazing product and we hope mobile users in France will love it as much as we do."

"The iPhone is a marvelous product and will change how people think about mobile. I'm delighted that it is launching in France through Orange, and I'm sure that our customers share my excitement. Our partnership with Apple is a natural fit because we are two global brands who share the same values of simplicity and innovation. It's going to be a very merry Christmas for Orange customers all over the country!" said Didier Lombard, CEO, France Telecom. In addition to all the revolutionary features that made iPhone so popular in the US, iPhone users in France will have access to Apple's latest music offerings on iPhone including the iTunes(R) Wi-Fi Music Store. The iTunes Wi-Fi Music Store offers customers the ability to browse, search, preview, purchase and download songs and albums from iTunes over the built-in Wi-Fi on their iPhone. Music fans can start enjoying their music purchases immediately on their iPhone with no computer required. Once they connect their iPhone back to their PC or Mac(R), downloaded music will automatically sync back into their iTunes library.

Pricing & Availability iPhone is scheduled to go on sale on November 29 and will be sold in France through Orange's online and direct retail stores. iPhone will be available in an 8GB model for euro 399 including V.A.T. for any subscription to one of the dedicated rate plans and will work with either a PC or Mac. iPhone activation will require an Internet connection; an iTunes Store account; the latest version of iTunes available at http://www.itunes.fr and a PC or Mac with a USB 2.0 port and one of the following operating systems: Mac OS(R) X v10.4.10 or later; Windows XP Home or Professional with Service Pack 2 or later; or Windows Vista Home Premium, Business, Enterprise or Ultimate Edition.