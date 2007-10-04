An Apple source has informed Ars that the iPhone's Safari is getting offline storage capabilities, a la Google Gears, which could be used to cache apps and data. There's also talk of possible icons on the home page that open up Safari-driven apps. But no third party development kit is planned for native programs. Ars also quotes their source, showing internal conflict of interest at Apple, regarding the limitations of AJAX and web-based apps: "You can't write [bleep] ing [bleep]in that." You know how we feel about this. [Ars]
iPhone Getting Offline Safari Storage but SDK To Stay Web-Based
