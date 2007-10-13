iPhone Dashboard Widgets Imminent?

Leander over at Cult of Mac (and managing ed at Wired.com) says he heard that the iPhone is getting the HTML + JavaScript-based Dashboard widgets that OS X has had since 10.4. The programs would sync over from iTunes. Timing? Imminent. I'd guess this is one of the surprises that'll happen on the Leopard launch. Leander's source is well placed, but obviously won't reveal who. He's also clear that because he heard the fact third person, with no backup sources, he's only 70% confident of the outcome being true. More details at the COM. [CultofMac]