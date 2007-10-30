We don't know an awful lot about this. The post up on Techeblog says two dorks somewhere stole a couple of iPhone displays and made Halloween costumes out of them. Though the screens look cool, the costumes don't really look all that scary. Who knows what they are going to say to get candy? "Trick or touch?" Now, that's bound to get them arrested, even if they did get away with the alleged thefts of the iPhone display screens. One thing is for sure; they won't be getting any love for hitting the town with their lame arse dance moves—man, we thought we were bad.[Techeblog]
iPhone Costume Dorks Are Not Blessed With Smooth Groove Moves
