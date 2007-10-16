Apple to Greenpeace: Stop Saying Words

Apple has answered the Greenpeace Corporation claims about iPhone's hazardous substances. An Apple spokesperson told Macworld that, "like all Apple products worldwide, iPhone complies with RoHS [Restriction of Hazardous Substances] , the world's toughest restrictions on toxic substances in electronics. As we have said, Apple will voluntarily eliminate the use of PVC and BFRs by the end of 2008." In other words, "Greenpeace, TFSU until the end of 2008." Meanwhile, the Center for Environmental Health in California has joined the media whoring fest and gave Apple a 60-days legal notice since they want to "encourage the manufacturers through a negotiated settlement to reduce the use of these chemicals." Obviously, they missed Jobs' memo about the "voluntarily elimination" of said materials. [Macworld]