Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple to Greenpeace: Stop Saying Words

steve-jobs-hippie.jpgApple has answered the Greenpeace Corporation claims about iPhone's hazardous substances. An Apple spokesperson told Macworld that, "like all Apple products worldwide, iPhone complies with RoHS [Restriction of Hazardous Substances] , the world's toughest restrictions on toxic substances in electronics. As we have said, Apple will voluntarily eliminate the use of PVC and BFRs by the end of 2008." In other words, "Greenpeace, TFSU until the end of 2008." Meanwhile, the Center for Environmental Health in California has joined the media whoring fest and gave Apple a 60-days legal notice since they want to "encourage the manufacturers through a negotiated settlement to reduce the use of these chemicals." Obviously, they missed Jobs' memo about the "voluntarily elimination" of said materials. [Macworld]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles