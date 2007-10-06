Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone 1.1.1 File System Accessed, Hacks Not Quite There

r2d2-fuck.jpgGood news! The iPhone 1.1.1 file system has been broken open as a result of two iPhone hackers inserting symbolic links into the file system of a 1.0.2 iPhone before updating. And with file system access, it means we're one step closer to activating, then jailbreaking, and then enabling third-party applications. Erica at TUAW is liveblogging her progress, and we'll update this post with more info as it comes in. TUAW] Update: The current status is file access, but no executable access and no shell access. This means that although you can look, you can't run apps. With a little file fiddling, that should come very soon.

Update 2: Any dreams of using the Wi-Fi music store on 1.0.2, effectively negating one big reason to upgrade, have been squashed. It doesn't work.

Update 3: Pash from Lifehacker tells us the whole third-party app scene has been totally quiet since the 1.1.1 launch. Both new apps and updates to old ones have been stagnant.

Update 4: They have read access to the entire disk, but write access is still limited.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles