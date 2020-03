From rumour to fact, we've watched as HP has revived their iPaq line. The first two units will be coming out in just two days, on October 8th. Featuring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, identical 624mHz processors and WM6 Pro, the cheaper 110 will run $299 while its older brother the 210 will cost $399.

Of course, with contract, they'll cost you a lot less. Wait. They're just PDA's, or, "phone companions" as the models are called in HP's press release. And there are no contract rebates for "phone companions."

Damn. [HP and HP via engadget]