Ion's USB turntable was cool before, allowing you to digitize all your analogue vinyl LPs to MP3 format on your computer. But now, with the included iPod dock, you can directly shove the bits into your iPod via its gaping iPod dock hole. All you need is a 5G iPod or a 2G Nano (we're not sure whether it works with newer models, but it probably should) and $259 and you're golden. [Hammacher via Crave]
Ion USB Turntable Rips Vinyls Directly to iPods
