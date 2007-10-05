Now you can bang the drum all day to your heart's content without waking up the neighbours with this Ion Digital Drum Station. There's a grid of eight springy drum pads on this drum machine, and you can program a realistic-sounding drum noise into each one, choosing among 233 sounds. There are also 50 presets into which you can load your favourite combination of drums. For even more realism, there are inputs for external kick drum and high-hat pedals. Sounds like $109.90 worth of fun, and it even includes headphones and a pair of drumsticks. [Think Geek, via Crave]
Ion Digital Drum Station Keeps All That Banging to Yourself
