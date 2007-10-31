I-O Data HDH-USR2 External Hard Drive Stops Its Rockin' When You Come A-Knockin'

Previously seen mainly in laptop technology, shock sensing is making its way to external drives. I-O Data's new drive (with 3.5" disk) is available in sizes up to 1TB, and its G-Sensor stops any read-write activity when the drive is jostled. The thing is, it's not bus-powered, so it's not something you'd lug around with your laptop, presumably. Maybe it's designed more for earthquakes than for manquakes. [Akihabara News]