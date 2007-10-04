Invisibility Cloak Is Here (For Really Tiny, 2D People)

US scientists have finally done it: they've created a cloak to hide an object in the visual light spectrum. The catch? This cloak is just 10 micrometres in diameter and only works in 2D space. But were still excited about the "locker room potential."

The device works by redirecting light rays around the object and setting them back on path out the opposite end. So as far as one can tell, the light moves in a perfectly straight path instead of reflecting off the object as it normally would (or so our third grade science teacher would oversimplify the concept). And it's built from surprising materials: gold and plastic, arranged in concentric rings, granting them the ability to ripple/dominate light.

While the technology is not anticipated to work in three dimensions, the more depressing notion is that true invisibility is not at all possible, since even this solution would create a window glare effect. But fret not, readers, as other technologies are on the horizon. Their name? Nanocameras. [newscientist]