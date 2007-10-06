Despite the fact that IE7 ships with every copy of Vista and is a free download for every Windows XP user, the browser only has a marketshare of 20-27 percent. Contrast that with Firefox's 17% share, according to one site, and things are looking dour for Microsoft. So what do they do? No, not improve the browser. They remove the WGA check on the download, which previously required users to have a legit copy of Windows XP before installing. Is this going to dramatically increase usage? We'll see. [Ars Technica]
Internet Explorer 7 Marketshare Lagging, WGA Check Going Away
