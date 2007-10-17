Interactive LED Roof Tiles Great For Advertising, Talking Smack About Neighbors

These roof tiles by designer Lambert Kamps feature built in LEDs powered by series of self contained solar-photovoltaic cells. Owners can program the lights to display static or animated mosaics of text, pictures, and other graphics in multiple colors. It appears that these tiles are only concept pieces at this point, but it is not hard to imagine the kind of fun you can have signaling aircraft and telling the whole neighbourhood that the guy who lives next to you is a prick. You could even pick up a few extra bucks advertising for local businesses. [Lambert Kamps via Make via Coolest Gadgets]