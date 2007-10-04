This video shows crazy RC airplane pilot Juan SÃ¡nchez doing some of the most amazing stunts we have ever seen. Watch as he suspends his gigantic aircraft model in the air, making it float vertically over the runway as he walks around it. He was showing his amazing skills at the latest Air Festival for Big Models and Jets, celebrated last week in Xativa, Spain. [CAX77 - Thanks Joel]
Insane RC Plane Pilot Screws Gravity Laws and Our Minds
