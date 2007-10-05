The iNo promises a "fun, fast, furious game of music trivia as players take turns transforming their personal iPods into an interactive music party." Users take turns inserting their iPods into the iNo then, using one of the 4 wireless remotes, attempt to outdo each other in a song-guessing battle royal that will undoubtedly culminate in open criticism of musical tastes and or drunken fist-fights. If that sounds like fun to you, and you possess an iPod Nano or 30/80 GB iPod, you can get into the game for $US79.99. [Target via 7Gadgets]
iNo For Your iPod: Interactive Music Party Game
