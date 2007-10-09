Indiana Jones Home Theater

This Indian Jones themed home theatre doesn't have a list of super-impressive AV gear. But it does have a model of the monkey, gold idol, and 1/2 scale ark from Raiders, and replicas from Last Crusade like the Grail, and a set of Indy-ish jacket, hat, whip, and torches. Better than the Star Wars theater? I'm not sure. I mean, they mixed movies, so it's, like, not authentic, even if it is awesome. More photos over at Electronic House. [Electronic House]