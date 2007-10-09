Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Indiana Jones Home Theater

DSC00577.jpegThis Indian Jones themed home theatre doesn't have a list of super-impressive AV gear. But it does have a model of the monkey, gold idol, and 1/2 scale ark from Raiders, and replicas from Last Crusade like the Grail, and a set of Indy-ish jacket, hat, whip, and torches. Better than the Star Wars theater? I'm not sure. I mean, they mixed movies, so it's, like, not authentic, even if it is awesome. More photos over at Electronic House. [Electronic House] DSC00260.jpeg

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles