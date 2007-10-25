After referring to the OLPC laptop as "pedagogically suspect" a year ago, and claiming that they could build a laptop for $10 this past May, India has come back down to Earth and decided to take part in the project by delivering 22 of the laptops to lucky children in a one room school in Maharashtra. Its a small start for a country with over a billion inhabitants, but officials have noted that distribution could broaden as early as June. [AP]
India Comes Crawling Back to OLPC
