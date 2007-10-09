In Car, Hands-Free Text Messaging Using Microsoft Sync

Microsoft has teamed up with voice recognition software firm Nuance to develop its own hands-free text software for use with Microsoft Sync. The software would allow users to dictate SMS messages and possibly emails later on down the line. This would undoubtedly result in far less cellphone-related accidents, not to mention instances where I flip off dudes in Fords. Expect the software to be available in Ford models already equipped with Sync starting in early 2008. [Tech.co.uk]