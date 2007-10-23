i-Mate Makes Official North American Push With 4 Windows Mobile Smartphones

These four devices in the i-Mate Ultimates line—the 9502, 8502, 8150 and the 6150— are i-Mate's official push into the North American market. We've seen their Ultimates line before, but now they've promised a marketing campaign and sales direct from their website. Until now, the US market for Windows Mobile phones have been dominated by HTC and Palm (with some various other smaller companies picking up the end), but i-Mate's a big contender overseas. Here's what the four phones look like.The 9502 is quad-band GSM, 3G Windows Mobile 6, 3-megapixel auto-focus camera with LED flash, front facing VGA camera for video calls, GPS, 2.86-inch backlit LCD, microSD support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 400MHz Quallcomm MSM 7200 processor, and a QWERTY keyboard underneath (the screen slides out).

The 8502 is also quad-band GSM and 3G with Windows Mobile 6, but has a 2-megapixel cam, GPS, 2.6-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, but the interesting feature is its XGA output for projectors and TVs so you can make presentations right from your phone. The QWERTY keyboard is right on board, on the bottom.

Then there's the 8510, which is similar to the 8502 with the XGA out, quad-band GSM, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2-megapixel camera with flash, VGA front camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 2.6-inch touchscreen. The big difference is its lack of a QWERTY keyboard.

Finally the bottom of the pack is the 6150, with XGA out, quad-band GSM, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2-megapixel auto-focus camera, VGA front-facing camera, and a 2.8-inch touchscreen. No keyboard on this model either.

Will this be enough to make a dent into HTC's 4-carrier explosionary dominance? Hard to say. I-Mate's targeting their products more towards Enterprises and people who know the i-Mate brand and want to purchase the phones sans-carrier subsidy (Gizmodo readers). Release dates for the phones are targeted at November. [i-Mate]