Watch movies on the go and listen to music, too, with this iLuv Portable Video MP3 and DVD Player. Its 8.4-inch widescreen LCD will show you those DVDs in slim style, and when you've had enough of that, your 30GB, 60GB or 80GB iPod stands at the ready, nestled within its chic confines, complete with a little window through which you can see the iPod screen. If this player's 8.4-inch widescreen isn't big enough for you, hook it up to your TV set via S-video. It's $275 through the ritzy Neiman Marcus; you might want to wait for it to be available elsewhere for a more reasonable price. [Neiman Marcus]
iLuv Portable Video MP3 and DVD Player, for Music and Movies Everywhere
